PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised PLDT from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

PHI stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5882 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 637,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,198 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 340,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 107,232 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

