PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.72.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS opened at $9.26 on Friday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.