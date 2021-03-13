PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.72.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.66.
AGS opened at $9.26 on Friday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.48.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 488,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.