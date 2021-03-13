Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 731,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,834,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $294.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

