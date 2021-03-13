Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

