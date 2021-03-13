Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 22.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 96,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,493. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.