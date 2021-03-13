Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $29.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,541.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,784. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,788.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,478.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,554.72 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

