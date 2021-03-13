Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of BA stock traded up $16.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.63. 1,357,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,925,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.81. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $256.65. The company has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

