Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBAY. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

