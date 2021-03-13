Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,466,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

