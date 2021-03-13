Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,988 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PXD opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

