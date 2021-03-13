Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

PXD stock opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

