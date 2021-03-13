Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $7,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $1,960,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,467,725 shares of company stock worth $108,646,431.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

