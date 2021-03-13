Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $86.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.33. 721,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

