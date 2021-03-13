Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.07

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.07 and last traded at $90.60, with a volume of 3274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 193,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $50,333,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

