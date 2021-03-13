Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Ping Identity stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,212,901 shares of company stock worth $138,831,893. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

