Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Ping Identity worth $78,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,212,901 shares of company stock valued at $138,831,893. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

