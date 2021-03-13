Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) to Issue $1.03 Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.0311 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

PNGAY stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

