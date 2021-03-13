Pillar Price Hits $0.0276 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $7.15 million and $170,663.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $413.89 or 0.00675861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00066599 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.