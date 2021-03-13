Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after acquiring an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

