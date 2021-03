Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 983,493,846 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

About Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

