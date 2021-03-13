Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.36. 209,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 371,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Tree in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.