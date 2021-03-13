Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,513,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.81.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $467.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.06. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

