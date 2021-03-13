Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,818 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

