Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,434 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.86 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day moving average is $172.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 1.32.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,522 shares of company stock worth $178,285,020 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

