Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,123 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of iRobot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of iRobot by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

IRBT stock opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,879 shares of company stock worth $7,015,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

