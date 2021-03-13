Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $43,000 in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FINV traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 200,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

