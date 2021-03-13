Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $224,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $4,855,623.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $7,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,467,725 shares of company stock worth $108,646,431.

Shares of PINS opened at $68.97 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

