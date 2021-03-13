Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $385,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.22 and a 200-day moving average of $414.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,535 shares of company stock valued at $146,411,397 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

