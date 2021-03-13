Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 472.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PSXP opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

