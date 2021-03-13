Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Increased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 2.2% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $629,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.53. 55,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,415. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

