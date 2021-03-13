PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.