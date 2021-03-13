Peter McMorrow Buys 50,000 Shares of Valmec Limited (ASX:VMX) Stock

Valmec Limited (ASX:VMX) insider Peter McMorrow purchased 50,000 shares of Valmec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($10,000.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Valmec

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, maintenance, and asset integrity services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; asset integrity and inspection; structural mechanical piping; electrical and instrumentation; and completions and commissioning services.

