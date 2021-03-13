Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,838 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $300,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,570,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

