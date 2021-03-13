Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $82.32 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.16% of Southern Copper worth $82,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 581,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.