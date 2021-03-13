Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $75,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.12. 9,479,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,534,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $379.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 204,721 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $29,983,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,642,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,279,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.