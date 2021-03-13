Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $940,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 383,827 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,732,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,429,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $234.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

