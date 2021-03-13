Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 473.1% in February

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 473.1% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMF opened at $1.36 on Friday. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.