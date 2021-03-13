Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.3% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.83. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

