PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $123.10 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.