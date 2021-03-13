Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $49,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,575,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $69,564.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,754 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,949 shares of company stock valued at $756,542. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $889.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.