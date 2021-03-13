PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $132.54. 387,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

