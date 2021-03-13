PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the February 11th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.64 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30.

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,576 shares in the company, valued at $428,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,100 shares of company stock valued at $718,158. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

