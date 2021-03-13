Pearson’s (PSO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pearson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.