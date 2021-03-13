PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Holdings Increased by Salient Capital Advisors LLC

Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PDC Energy by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PDC Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 188.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of PDCE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 47,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,619. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.