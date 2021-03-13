PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 165.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. 914,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.