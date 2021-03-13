PayPie Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,051.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. PayPie has a market cap of $3.65 million and $1,051.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded 156.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.03 or 0.00652376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

