Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC opened at $377.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.