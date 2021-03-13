Paul Riganelli Sells 10,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,169,685.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$100,002.50.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$220,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Riganelli sold 200 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$2,204.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total value of C$26,515.00.

Shares of TSE XTC opened at C$11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$449.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.99. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

XTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark increased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

