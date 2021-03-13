Paul Haworth Purchases 5,000 Shares of GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

GETB opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £48.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29. GetBusy Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.50.

GetBusy Company Profile

GetBusy Plc develops and sells software products for electronic document management, communication, and productivity in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud-based document management system and portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, an on premise document management system with a cloud portal designed for medium to large enterprises, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows; and GetBusy, a team and client communication work productivity app.

