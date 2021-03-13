Paul Haworth Purchases 5,000 Shares of GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy Plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
GETB opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £48.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29. GetBusy Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.50.
GetBusy Company Profile
