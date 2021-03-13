Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $31.82. 578,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,256. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.